Bandits kill 10 villagers, set houses, other facilities ablaze in Kaduna

No fewer than 10 villagers were reported to have been killed and dozens of others injured when bandits separately attacked three villages in Zango Kataf and Chikun Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the attack came barely 24 hours after seven persons were killed by bandits in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of the state, increasing the death toll to 17.

Confirming the attacks, Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the bandits attacked

Kurmin Gandu village in Zango Kataf local government and killed five persons.

According to him, in addition, they also burnt down 10 houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger, while some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

Aruwan, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that dozens of survivors were recuperating in the hospital where they had been admitted after the attack that lasted for several minutes.

While adding that search and rescue operations were in progress to ascertain the number of persons that sustained injuries during the attack, the commissioner said that security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun local government area and killed five persons.

Following the attack, troops of Operation Thunder Strike were reported to be combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.