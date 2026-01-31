Bandits kill 10 people, injure dozens in Zamfara

No fewer than 10 people were killed and dozens injured as armed bandits launched coordinated attacks on rural communities in Bungudu and Tsafe Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

In Bungudu LGA on Saturday, four persons were burnt to death after bandits attacked Karakkai village and later set houses ablaze in nearby Gwargwabe village, Nahuche District.

Residents said the assailants stormed Karakkai at about 6:00 p.m., firing sporadically and throwing the community into panic.

Villagers were said to have resisted the initial assault, forcing the attackers to retreat.

However, the bandits reportedly regrouped and moved to Gwargwabe village, where they torched several houses.

The fire claimed four lives, destroyed about 10 animals and razed no fewer than 50 grain silos, worsening the humanitarian impact of the attack.

Three other residents sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate attack in Tsafe LGA, at least six persons were killed when bandits invaded Kanbiri village via Kwaren Ganuwa at about 2:50 p.m. on the same day.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the community shooting indiscriminately, killing six people on the spot and leaving several others with gunshot wounds.

The attackers were also reported to have abducted an unspecified number of residents, who were taken to an unknown destination.

A local source described the scene as chaotic. “They shot many people. Six were confirmed dead immediately, while others were seriously injured,” the source said.

As gathered, joint security operatives and emergency responders visited the affected communities in Bungudu to assess the damage.

The injured victims were taken to a hospital in Nahuche for medical treatment, while security personnel continued patrols in the area.

In Tsafe, troops and other responders were deployed to evacuate corpses for burial and to begin efforts to track down the abducted residents.

Residents of Bungudu and Tsafe LGAs expressed fear and frustration over the repeated attacks, calling on the government to urgently strengthen security presence in rural communities.

Kanbiri and its surrounding villages have witnessed persistent bandit attacks in recent months, despite ongoing security operations in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incidents, while residents remained on edge amid fears of further attacks.