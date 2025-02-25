Bandits kidnap Zamfara council boss, three others in Gusau

Armed bandits have abducted the Vice chairman of Bukkuyum Local Government, Bala Majidadi, and three people who were with him in Zamfara State.

Although the identity of the three other individuals is unknown, they were kidnapped by the bandits as they travelled from Bukkuyum to Gusau, the state capital.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the gunmen struck swiftly yesterday, seizing the victims during their journey before security operatives could respond to the attack scene.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Zamfara State Police nor government officials have issued a formal response, leaving residents anxious for updates.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Bukkuyum, a hotspot for banditry, joins other vulnerable areas like Shinkafi, Maradun, Zurmi, Anka, Talata Mafara, and Tsafe, where such attacks have become alarmingly common.

The abduction yet again brings up the case of the persistent security challenges plaguing the North West region of Nigeria.