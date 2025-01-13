Bandits kidnap worshippers during prayer inside mosque in Zamfara

Bandits led by the notorious gunman, Bello Turji, have been reported to have abducted score of worshippers during prayers session inside a mosque in Zamfara State.

It was learnt that the gunmen raised the.mosque in Birnin Yaro community, Shinkafi Local Government Area during a night prayer.

An eyewitness narrated that they could not ascertain exact number of worshippers that were abducted from the mosque in Zamfara.

They described the attack as a calculated move by the infamous bandit leader, whose threats of escalating violence in Zamfara State have caused significant concern among residents and security stakeholders.

The incident is the latest in a wave of attacks linked to Turji, whose reign of terror has destabilized communities across the region.

One of the eyewitness, Bakatsine emphasized the urgency of addressing the growing insecurity in Zamfara, warning that the persistent attacks could further endanger lives and disrupt the social fabric of affected communities.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, and efforts to locate and rescue the abducted worshippers are expected to intensify.

The escalating violence underscores the need for a comprehensive and coordinated response to curb banditry in the region.