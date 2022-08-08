Bandits kidnap woman, two children in Katsina

The sister-in-law to the senator representing Katsina North senatorial district, Ahmed Kaita, and two children were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen during a raid of houses in Unguwar Bakin Kasuwa community, Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The two children were said to be that of the lawmaker’s neighbour who were abducted by the gunmen after beating their mother for trying to resist the children kidnap.

On Monday, it was learnt that the gunmen attacked the community yesterday night, raiding first home of the lawmaker’s younger brother, Mani Kaita and kidnapped his wife.

As learnt, the bandits thereafter moved to abduct his neighbour, Sabe Halilu, children after beating and inflicting injuries on their mother

It was further gathered that the uninterrupted attack launched by the hoodlums lasted for about two hours in the community where gunshot sounds were heard from all angles in the community.

The Katsina Police Command spokesperson, Gambo Isah, was yet to confirm the incident and all efforts to reach him for his reaction proved abortive.

It was learnt that the incident occurred hours after another group of bandits kidnapped couple at their wedding reception in the state.

Meanwhile, the residents are calling for prayers from Nigerians and beyond for the situation to be brought under control.

