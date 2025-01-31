Bandits kidnap two Zamfara residents hours after worshippers’ abduction

Less than 24 hours after a violent attack and kidnapping of worshippers in Zamfara State, the armed bandits have raided Jangeru community kidnapping two residents.

The Guild gathered that the assailants stormed the area and whisked the resident away with their motorcycles after the residents returned home from their daily activities.

On Friday, The Guild learnt the resurgence of violence in Zamfara has heightened fears among residents, with communities increasingly vulnerable to attacks.

The abduction came on the heels of a brutal assault by the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, and his gang in the state.

Turji’s armed group attacked a mosque in Shanawa community, killing and injuring worshippers while also kidnapping an undisclosed number of people.

Following the persistent attack, security experts have called for urgent intervention to curb the escalating insecurity in the region.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the latest abductions, and efforts to contact security agencies for comments were unsuccessful at the time of this report.