Bandits kidnap two more Catholic priests In Kaduna

Scores of suspected terrorists were reported to have kidnapped atleast two more priests during attacks on a Catholic Church in Kaduna State.

The two priests in the abductors den were identified by Christian worshippers as John Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas and they were picked from their church in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered on Saturday, the clergymen were kidnapped by their abductors yesterday while performing their daily duties within the church premises in Kaduna.

Although the security agencies have yet to confirm the incident, the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, spokes about the abduction.

In a statement made available to newsmen after the gunmen attack, Okolo that the two priests were kidnapped by bandits at about 5pm yesterday while they were on pastoral duty at the rectory of Christ The King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu.

The Catholic chancellor prayed for the safe and quick return of the abducted priests and urged members of the Catholic community in Kafanchan to remain law abiding and prayerful.

Their abduction, according to eyewitnesses, came less than two weeks after another priest, Emmanuel Silas, was kidnapped by bandits from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zamina in Kauru local government are of the state.

