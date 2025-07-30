Bandits kidnap two Katsina businessman’s wives

Following a series of escalating bandit attacks in several communities across northern Nigeria, a group of armed men terrorizing residents in Katsina have reportedly kidnapped the two wives of a prominent businessman during a late-night raid on their residence.

The attackers were said to have stormed the home of Babangida Mai Goro and abducted his wives after failing to locate him, encountering no resistance from security agents.

As gathered, the assailants made it clear that their primary target was the businessman himself, but in his absence, they resorted to taking his wives instead.

Security expert Bakatsine, in a statement released on Wednesday, confirmed that the abduction took place in Dutsin-Ma, a town in Katsina State.

According to him, “ALERT: Last night, bandits invaded a home in GRA, Dutsin-Ma town, Katsina State, abducting the wives of Alh. Babangida Mai Goro after not finding him at home. Disturbing that such an attack happened in a major town like Dutsin-Ma without challenge.”

This latest abduction adds to the growing list of kidnappings plaguing communities across Katsina.

Residents have repeatedly appealed to both state and federal authorities for swift intervention, though many claim the response has remained inadequate.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Government nor any security agency had issued a statement on the incident.