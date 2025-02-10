Bandits kidnap three family members in Plateau

A man, his wife, and their child have been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Dogon Ruwa, a community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During the abduction, the suspected bandits were said to have shot a resident to scare residents that may tried to prevent the kidnap inside the community.

Before the attack which took place around 11 a.m. on Monday, residents were said to be engrossed in their daily activities but suddenly took to their heels after the bandits arrived.

An eyewitness narrated that the assailants stormed the community, firing indiscriminately to instill fear before seizing the victims.

“Sadly, three individuals were taken. The attackers were heavily armed. Some wounded victims have been taken to a hospital in Dogon Ruwa for medical attention,” the witness stated.

In response, security forces and local vigilantes have launched a search operation in the surrounding forest to rescue the kidnapped individuals.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Police Command spokesman, DSP Alabo Alfred, has yet to comment on the incident.