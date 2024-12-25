Bandits kidnap seven travelers’ in Sokoto

No fewer than seven travelers have been reported kidnapped by bandits terrorizing residents of the Eastern axis of Sabon Birni in Sokoto State.

As gathered, the gunmen, who were said to be operating under the commandment of Bello Turji, abducted the seven travelers including six women and a driver, midway into their journey.

Eyewitnesses narrated on Wednesday that the gunmen stopped the vehicle conveying the abductees yesterday and kidnapped the passengers as well as the driver during the operations.

A source, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the assailants, suspected to be associates of notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, intercepted a commercial vehicle near Chin Golf village and whisked the passengers away.

According to him, the travelers were forced out of the vehicle and taken into the forest where the bandits’ camps were erected.

This came hours after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that the law enforcement agency rescued over 1,500 people from kidnappers and reunited them with their families after leaving the kidnappers’ den across the country in 2024.

He added that 30,313 suspects for various heinous offenses including banditry, kidnapping, and robbery, and recovered 1,984 arms as well as 23,250 ammunition of varying calibers.

The IGP acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by police officers throughout the year, particularly the significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement, noting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public.

The IGP emphasized that the Force will prioritize innovation in technology and operational strategies in 2025, learning from experiences and adapting as we move on.

He encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the Force’s effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.

As the nation approaches the festive season, the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.

The IGP reiterates the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability.