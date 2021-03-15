Bandits kidnap primary school pupils in Kaduna

In another direct assault on Nigeria’s security architecture, bandits have again kidnapped school children in LEA Primary School in Rama village of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the school premises on Monday morning in a Gestapo style and whisked away from an unspecified number of pupils and teachers.

As gathered, the bandits stormed the school on about 20 motorcycles abducted the pupils who were just leaving the assembly ground to their classes.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the government was still gathering relevant information about the incident.

In a statement on Monday, the commissioner said, “the Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” Aruwan said.

Details shortly…