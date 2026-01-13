Bandits kidnap policeman, three others in Zamfara

The rising insecurity in Zamfara State has become a source of worry for Zamfara State residents after bandits intercepted travellers and whisked away a police officer and three other passengers

As gathered, the abduction which disrupted movement on the highway has renewed concerns over the safety of motorists and residents, as criminal gangs continue to operate with audacity despite ongoing security operations across the region.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that the abduction ovccurred during the weekend along the Gusau–Sokoto highway in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, when the attackers reportedly mounted a roadblock near Gidan Kano village and seized their victims at about 1:10 p.m.

Police sources identified the abducted officer as PC Gaddafi Faruku, while the identities of the three other victims were not immediately disclosed.

According to a security source who disclosed details of the attack on Tuesday, the victims were forced into the surrounding bush shortly after being captured.

Also, confirming the development, a senior police officer said efforts had been intensified to track the perpetrators and rescue the abducted persons.

“Our operatives have launched a coordinated operation to locate the criminals and ensure the safe return of all those taken,” the source said.

Meanwhile, residents and road users have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing rescue efforts, as authorities intensify patrols along the troubled highway.