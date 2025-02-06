Bandits kidnap NYSC ex-DG, two teachers, others in Katsina

A group of armed bandits has kidnapped a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired Major General Mahrazu Tsiga, along with two teachers and several others during an attack on the Tsiga village in Kankara Local Government Area, Katsina.

Other victims abducted during the siege were Sirajo Sani, a seconded staff member of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Barde, and a permanent teacher from GDSS Sabuwa.

As learnt, the armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons, stormed Tsiga’s residence and took him hostage, while the school teachers were kidnapped from their homes.

A resident who confirmed the incident to The Guild on Thursday revealed that during the brief but intense operation, two villagers sustained varying degrees of injuries, and one of the attackers was accidentally shot dead by his own group.

The source also stated that several villagers were taken captive during the raid by the bandits. An eyewitnesses reported that security operatives were nowhere to be found while the bandits operated.

The invasion, which created havoc in the surrounding communities, reportedly occurred during the late hours of Wednesday.

The incident has left the villagers in a state of trauma, and they are calling on the government to take immediate action to ensure their safety and security.

So far, authorities in the state including the police force are yet to release any official statement regarding the abduction of Major General Tsiga and the other victims.