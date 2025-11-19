Bandits kidnap nine Sokoto villagers after vigilantes’ redeployment

Bandits invaded a remote community in Sokoto State and abducted nine residents during a night raid that locals say could have ended far worse if not for the swift response of young volunteers who confronted the attackers.

The incident has renewed anger over the Sokoto State Government’s withdrawal of community vigilantes— a decision residents now blame for leaving Tarah, in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area, exposed to armed groups.

According to residents, the bandits struck shortly after the village’s vigilante members were redeployed to Katsira, creating what many described as a dangerous security vacuum that the attackers quickly exploited.

One resident said the situation could have escalated had the youths not mobilised to repel the bandits, managing to slow their advance and prevent a larger-scale abduction.

“They would have taken more people, but our boys stood their ground,” the resident told reporters in a phone interview.

Northern security analyst Bakatsine noted that the attack occurred on Tuesday night, adding that a resident was shot in the arm while struggling with the gunmen.

The attack has intensified calls for a broader review of rural security measures in Sokoto State, where bandit attacks continue to threaten already fragile communities.