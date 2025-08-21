Bandits kidnap naval officer in Kaduna

A 40-year-old Nigerian Naval officer, Seaman Enoch, was reported kidnapped by suspected bandits, alongside his wife and daughter after the armed men stormed his house in Kaduna State.

Enoch was reportedly taken from his residence in Unguwan Mission, Kachia Local Government Area of the state with his 25-year-old wife, Margaret, and their 13-year-old daughter, Hellen Bitrus.

As gathered, the unknown armed men burst into the naval officers compound while the whole family had retired for the day before carrying out the act.

It was learnt that the yet-to-be-identified men perpetrated the act without any interference from security personnel, escaping the scene with the victims to an unknown destination.

A security source who is also a counter-insurgency expert confirmed that the abduction took place on Tuesday night, while the community was quiet and residents had retired for the night in preparation for the following day.

Although the source noted that the abductors’ motive remains unclear, state security agencies have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Cordon-and-search operations are ongoing in the surrounding bushes to ensure the safe rescue of the victims,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Kaduna State Government nor the state police had issued a statement regarding the latest abduction.