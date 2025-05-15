Bandits kidnap monarch after destroying palace in Kogi

A first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, James Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits from his palace.

The attackers, who were said to be heavily armed, stormed the palace at dawn, unleashing chaos as they forcefully broke through the main entrance, destroyed property, and abducted the traditional ruler.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants invaded the palace, located in a quiet community in Yagba West Local Government Area, and overpowered the security personnel stationed there before whisking the monarch away.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Kogi State Police Command said an investigation is underway to uncover the identities of the abductors and secure the monarch’s release.

Meanwhile, a joint task force comprising police operatives, local vigilantes, and hunters has been mobilized to track down the assailants and rescue the traditional ruler.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Tosin Olokun, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “a direct affront to our cultural values and peaceful coexistence.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeyemi Sunday, Olokun blamed the recurring insecurity in the area on the porous border between Kogi and Kwara States, which, he said, has been exploited by criminals to access hideouts in forested areas like Babanla, Ndanaku, and Babasango.

“We are working closely with all relevant security agencies to ensure a prompt and decisive response. Every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe return of His Royal Highness,” the Chairman said.

Olokun also urged residents to remain calm and security conscious, while cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies. He warned against any form of reprisal, saying, “Retaliatory actions will only worsen the situation. Let us trust our security forces to handle this matter professionally.”

He further assured the community of the government’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and restoring lasting peace in Yagba West.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Oba Ogunyanda and all those affected,” he said. “With God’s help and the dedication of our security personnel, we are confident that the monarch will return safely.”

As of the time of reporting, the kidnappers have not contacted the family or made any ransom demands, heightening tension across the community and beyond.