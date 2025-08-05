Bandits kidnap many travellers on Taraba highway

A group of armed men, suspected to be bandits, have reportedly abducted numerous passengers traveling along a major highway after intercepting their vehicles in a violent ambush and forcing them into the thick bush near the roadside.

The attackers, said to be more than ten in number, lay in wait along the route, targeting unsuspecting travelers before whisking them away to an unknown destination.

An eyewitness, who is also a community youth leader, confirmed that the victims were marched at gunpoint into a nearby forest against their will, leaving their vehicles abandoned on the road.

The incident occurred along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari highway in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Jukun youth leader, Mustapha Jubrin, who promptly alerted the Taraba State Police Command.

Jubrin said, “The bandits struck without warning. They stopped several vehicles and herded the passengers into the bush. It was a terrifying scene.”

In response, the state police command has deployed tactical teams to the affected area to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safe release of the abducted victims.

Police authorities have also assured the public that every effort is being made to rescue those kidnapped and to bring the perpetrators to justice.