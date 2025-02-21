Bandits kidnap LG secretary, wife in Niger

Bandits have abducted the Secretary of Niger State Munya Local Government, Usman Daina, along with his wife.

As gathered, the bandits, numbering more than 20, came with bikes and overpowered the security guards at the residence of the secretary while shooting sporadically.

After the attack, eyewitnesses recounted that the bandits whisked away Honourable Usman and his wife into the forest that leads to Chikun local government in Kaduna.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said: “They came with bikes and started shooting everywhere, they overpowered the guards in the house and kidnapped the couple.”

On Friday, the eyewitness noted that the couple’s abduction occurred yesterday around 1:30 AM, when residents were asleep.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, security agencies have not issued any official statement on the attack, and the fate of the husband and wife remains uncertain.

The incident has once again heightened concerns over the worsening security situation in Niger state, with residents calling on authorities to take urgent action.