Bandits kidnap Kaduna district head, cleric, five others

The district head of Garu Kurama community in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Yakubu Jadi, and six other members of the village have been kidnapped by bandits.

Among the victims include the catechist of the Catholic church in the community and the daughter of the district head.

The abduction was disclosed by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

In the statement signed by its public relations officer, Josiah Abraks, the group stated that the district head and the other victims were abducted on the night of Friday, August 23rd.

It stated that the bandits were yet to establish any contact with the families of the victims of the community members.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, alarming and worrisome, SOKAPU called on security agencies and relevant authorities to put in their best to ensure the quick and safe release of the victims.

It also asked the Federal Government to do more in protection of the lives and property of its citizens, urging the communities to be more organised and vigilant against unusual faces and movements in their environments and report such movements to appropriate authorities.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna State were yet to confirm the incident.