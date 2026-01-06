Bandits kidnap journalist in Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a veteran photojournalist, Umar Usman, by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area, resulting in panic among residents of the state.

Meanwhile, it stated that the command has launched an investigation to rescue the victim unhurt from his abductors.

Usman, a retired staff member of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), Kaduna Station, and formerly of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Kaduna, was taken from his residence.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said that the journalist was abducted by bandits in the Danhonu II community, Millennium City axis of the state.

According to him, Usman was abducted by 9:00 p.m. yesterday by the gunmen, sparking renewed fear among the residents of the area.

Hassan said the commissioner of police, Rabiu Muhammad, had immediately deployed a team of operatives to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of Mr Usman.

He appealed to the residents to provide useful information that would facilitate the rescue of the journalist.