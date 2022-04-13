Report on Interest
under logo

Breaking: Lagos shuts down public service over coronavirus…

The Guild

ECOWAS appoints Buhari as West-Africa Covid19 response…

The Guild

Lagos man dies during argument with lover, friend

The Guild
MetroNews

Bandits kidnap five students from Zamfara health science college

By News Desk

By The Guild

No fewer than five students of the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State, were reported to have been kidnapped by bandits that attacked the community.

The students were said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen from their apartment outside the school premises after efforts to gain access into the school hostel proved abortive.

As gathered, the incident occurred on Wednesday after the gunmen gained access into their premises and kidnapped six students before one escaped while they were about to be taken away.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command, Muhammed Shehu, said that personnel from the command have been deployed to trail the bandits and rescue the victims unhurt.

Shehu assured fellow students and residents that the force would rescue the students alive and apprehend the perpetrators in the state.

Before the abduction, kidnapping across the northwest region had been increasing daily, with bandits going after students and businessmen and women as well as others.

The Guild 6415 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: