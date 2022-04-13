Bandits kidnap five students from Zamfara health science college

No fewer than five students of the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State, were reported to have been kidnapped by bandits that attacked the community.

The students were said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen from their apartment outside the school premises after efforts to gain access into the school hostel proved abortive.

As gathered, the incident occurred on Wednesday after the gunmen gained access into their premises and kidnapped six students before one escaped while they were about to be taken away.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command, Muhammed Shehu, said that personnel from the command have been deployed to trail the bandits and rescue the victims unhurt.

Shehu assured fellow students and residents that the force would rescue the students alive and apprehend the perpetrators in the state.

Before the abduction, kidnapping across the northwest region had been increasing daily, with bandits going after students and businessmen and women as well as others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

