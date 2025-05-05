Bandits kidnap dozens Zamfara indigenes, set 10 houses ablaze

A group of gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a rural settlement in Zamfara State, abducting no fewer than a dozen residents and setting multiple houses ablaze.

The assailants reportedly stormed the community at dawn, firing indiscriminately into the air to instill fear, scatter resistance, and set homes on fire while abducting as many residents as possible.

The attack, which occurred in Bakura Local Government Area, was said to have left several residents injured and displaced.

“They came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically,” a resident, Bakatsine, told The Guild on Monday morning. “Several people have been kidnapped, and one individual was seriously injured,” he added.

Although local authorities are yet to release an official statement, a source said the incident caused widespread panic throughout the night, forcing many families to flee into nearby bushlands for safety.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of abductees was estimated at over a dozen. Security forces have reportedly been deployed to the area to track down the attackers and rescue the victims.

Zamfara State remains one of the epicentres of armed banditry in northern Nigeria, with rural communities frequently targeted by criminal gangs operating with near impunity.