Bandits kidnap Army varsity don, others in Yobe

Bandits have kidnapped a lecturer at the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB), Abubakar Eljuma, who is the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the institute.

The University Don, who is also a professor, was kidnapped on his way back from Maiduguri after visiting his family. He was abducted with several other passengers while they were travelling along Kamuya village on the Damaturu-Biu road in Yobe State.

A security source disclosed that the bandits stopped two Golf cars and a Borno Express bus on the highway, kidnapping an unspecified number of passengers.

Reports indicate that female passengers were released, while the male passengers, including Eljuma, who is aspiring to be a vice chancellor, was taken hostage.

“We urge everyone to pray for their safe return, especially in this sacred month of Ramadan,” the security source added.

University officials, though confirming the incident, declined to comment further on the situation.

“He had a scheduled meeting in the morning, but unfortunately, this happened. His family is aware, and there is tension within the university community,” one of the officials said.

The abducted Don was also one of 30 candidates who had applied for the position of vice chancellor at NAUB.

Before the abduction, the road had become increasingly dangerous due to frequent abductions and killings.

The security source further recalled that five months ago, a lecturer from the same university in the Department of Building was killed on the same route while returning from Maiduguri.