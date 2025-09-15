Bandits kidnap 52 Zamfara residents after peace deal

Barely days after peace talks were announced to curb violent attacks in the Northwest, armed bandits struck again, kidnapping no fewer than 52 residents in separate raids.

The attacks, as learnt, took place in vulnerable communities including Gidan Turbe in Tsafe Local Government Area and Godai in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

At Gidan Turbe, the bandits reportedly attacked a mosque where worshippers had gathered for early morning prayers.

Eyewitnesses said the armed men stormed the mosque around 5:30 a.m., targeting individuals who were unable to escape when the attackers entered the prayer ground.

According to sources, the abductees were forced into the forest and moved toward the Gohori axis, an area known for its criminal hideouts.

In a separate incident at Godai community, 12 villagers were reportedly abducted during a late-night raid.

Residents said the attackers fired sporadically to create panic before taking their captives into Gyado Forest.

“We are living in constant fear. Each time we hear about peace, another attack follows immediately, showing us that no community is safe,” a villager told correspondents.

The latest wave of abductions has drawn criticism from locals, who accuse both state and federal authorities of neglecting rural areas despite ongoing peace agreements in Zamfara, Katsina, and other neighbouring states.

These incidents have deepened concerns that the ongoing dialogue with criminal groups is failing to secure vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the Bukkuyum incident, stating that officers have been deployed alongside military personnel to track the perpetrators and rescue the victims. However, authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the larger abduction in Tsafe.