Bandits kidnap 30 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

No fever than 30 worshippers were kidnapped by bandits during a raid on a community mosque inside Tsafe town, Zamfara State

As gathered, the mosque was attacked by the bandits at about 5 a.m. just as the worshippers convened for their early morning prayers.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the mosque on Thursday and took the worshippers away during the raid.

A community leader earlier told newsmen that the local vigilantes were on the trail of the attackers, in order to rescue the victims.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Garba, narrated that no less than 30 worshippers were abducted by the gunmen from the community mosque.

“The mosque was full to capacity when the bandits attacked the place and very few of us were able to escape.

“Everybody scampered for safety but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run

away. They later marched the worshippers to their motorcycles and took them to the forest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state did not respond to multiple calls and messages by newsmen seeking confirmation on the incident and information on the abducted residents.