Bandits kidnap 20 passengers in Zamfara

At least 20 passengers have reportedly been abducted by unidentified gunmen along the Gusau-Kaura highway, a busy route in Zamfara State.

The bandits launched the attack shortly after Maghrib prayer, a time when many passengers and commuters are believed to be returning home.

Witnesses disclosed that the armed men laid an ambush along a stretch of the busy highway, opening fire indiscriminately on oncoming vehicles to force them to a halt.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers dragged passengers out of several vehicles and led them into the surrounding bush at gunpoint.

The Guild learned from a security source that the incident took place yesterday, in the Mangwaron Mutuwa area of the state.

“Bandits ambushed travelers on the Gusau–Kaura Namoda road at Mangwaron Mutuwa yesterday after Maghrib prayer,” the source stated. “A driver escaped after they shot out his tyres, but over 20 others were abducted.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released by the police, military, or government authorities.

This incident highlights the ongoing threat of insecurity plaguing communities in Zamfara and the broader northern region of Nigeria.