Bandits kidnap 14 villagers in Kaduna

No fewer than 14 villagers were reported to have been kidnapped by bandits during an invasion of Dogon Noma-Unguwan Gamo Community in Maro ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Some of the abductees were Bulus Dandaura, Murna Bulus, Donald Bulus, Labari Audu, Zainabu Dauda, Dorcas Titus, Jummai Garba, Felicia Wanzami, Ruth Thomas, Esther Oliver, Comfort Babangida, Yakubu Pama, Abaza Monday, and Christy Samuel.

Meanwhile, six persons abducted from Afogo community in the state have been released by their abductors, barely three months after they were kidnapped and have been reunited with their families on Saturday after payment of ransom, including three motorcycles to the bandits.

On the abduction, eyewitnesses narrated that the attackers arrived the community in large numbers around 6:00 am and whisked the victims away without any restrictions from security agencies.

There was no report of death, but one Jibrin Dauda, who sustained a serious injury, was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Stephen Maikori, Overseer of Kufana District, confirmed the incident in a report sent to Agon Kufana on Saturday.

According to him, this is to report to you that in the early hours of today, Saturday 16/3/2024, around 6:00 am, bandits invaded the community in large numbers and kidnapped fourteen (14) persons while one person sustained injuries.

Contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, promised to get details from the area before commenting.