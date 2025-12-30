Bandits injure two catholic priests during attack in Nasarawa

Two Catholic priests have been hospitalized after being stabbed by suspected bandits who attacked their parish residence in a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victims were identified as Rev. Fr. Comas Baye, a resident priest and Cadet of the Knights of St. John International, and Rev. Fr. Chris Pever, a visiting priest and former assistant priest at the parish, both of whom sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The priests were rushed for emergency treatment after the attack, with Fr. Pever undergoing surgery for a fractured left arm, while Fr. Baye was reported to be battling complications, including a partial stroke. Both were later said to be stable.

The incident occurred at the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on the outskirts of Abuja, in the early hours of the day when armed men forced their way into the residence at about 2:30 a.m., stabbing the priests and leaving them injured.

Both priests were taken to the Nativity Catholic Hospital, Jikwoyi, Abuja, where they received urgent medical attention and were said to be responding positively to treatment at the time of reporting.

The Abuja Grand Commandery of the Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI) condemned the attack in a statement signed by its Grand President, Brig. Gen. Francis Ulonna Njoku, and Grand Secretary, Col. Etta Peters.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous, barbaric, and reprehensible attack on Catholic priests at the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

The Order warned that the assault reflected a disturbing pattern of attacks on religious institutions around the FCT and neighbouring states.

“This vicious assault is not only a direct attack on innocent clergy but also a grave affront to the sanctity of human life, religious institutions, and the moral fabric of our society,” it said.

KSJI called on security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice, while urging governments to strengthen pr