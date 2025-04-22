Bandits impose N60M levy on 12 Zamfara communities

Bandits terrorising residents of Zamfara have imposed a N60 million levy on 12 communities in the state for allegedly aiding recent military actions against them.

Among the villages affected were Zargado, Koloma, Dan Hayin Zargado, Dan Godabe, Sabuwar Tunga, Makini, Bubaka, Yelwa, Bahwada, Koda, Manya, and Kabusu.

Fearing for their safety, locals who spoke to journalists said the demand was backed by threats of mass kidnappings, destruction of homes, should they refuse to pay.

Security analyst residing in Northern Nigeria, Bakatsine also verified the claims by the villagers on Tuesday, warning of possible escalation should

military fail to act.

In an interview with newsmen establishment, ex-councillor Iliyasu Salisu of one of the wards affected by the imposition confirmed that the bandits are retaliating against the communities after suffering losses in military raids.

According to him, the criminals have kidnapped eight individuals in Zargado and are tying their release to the N60 million ransom as well.

“Residents say they are caught in a deadly dilemma between the wrath of bandits and the absence of sufficient government protection”, Salisu told the media establishment.

Meanwhile, local leaders are now calling on the government and security forces to intervene urgently to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

However, neither the Nigerian Army nor Zamfara’s state government has issued any public statement on the matter at the time of this report.