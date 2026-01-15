Bandits free medical doctor after N50m ransom in Edo

An abducted medical doctor, Dr Ibrahim Tahir, has been released by his captors after a ransom of N50 million was paid by his family in Edo State.

The doctor reportedly regained his freedom after prolonged negotiations with the abductors, as relatives and supporters mobilised funds from multiple sources to meet the ransom demand.

He was released on Wednesday evening at about 8:00 p.m., several days after the abduction that claimed the life of his younger brother.

The incident occurred in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Tahir and his sibling were seized on January 2, 2026, at their family home along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Thursday, the father of the victims said the ransom was paid in two instalments of N20 million and N30 million before his son was freed. He disclosed that the younger brother was killed by the kidnappers, with his remains later recovered near the Orley River.

He also revealed that the doctor sustained a minor gunshot injury to the leg during captivity, while one of the kidnappers was reportedly wounded in an encounter with vigilantes and hunters. “My son has been released after we paid N50 million. I am happy that he is alive, but we have lost another son,” he said, adding that the doctor is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the victim has regained his freedom, noting that investigations into the abduction are ongoing as security agencies intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.