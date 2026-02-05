Bandits free Kwara monarch after receiving N12m

The traditional ruler of Ile Ire in Kwara State, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, has been released by kidnappers following his capture by the terrorists.

Olaonipekun was freed after the sum of N12 million was paid as ransom to the assailants ending over a month of captivity.

Community leaders confirmed that funds for the ransom were raised through private donations and collective contributions, with residents working tirelessly to secure the king’s freedom.

A source familiar with the situation described the release on Thursday as a moment of immense relief for the entire town.

“The community united to ensure the monarch’s safe return. It has been an anxious period, but we are thankful he is back unharmed,” the source said..

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Kwara state government or police authorities have not yet released an official statement on the release of the monarch.