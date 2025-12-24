Bandits free Kwara monarch 25 days after abduction

Relief swept through Bayagan Ile as residents confirmed that their abducted traditional ruler had regained freedom, ending nearly four weeks of anxiety, negotiations, and communal efforts that tested the resolve of the entire community.

Further details revealed that the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, was freed on Tuesday night, exactly 25 days after he was abducted from his farm in Kwara State. The confirmation came on Wednesday morning through community sources.

Speaking on the development, the community’s spokesperson, Ayinla Lawal, said the ruler was released after a ransom was paid in two installments, stressing that the burden was borne solely by residents.

“I am happy to inform you that our monarch has been released. He was freed on Tuesday night after difficult negotiations,” Lawal said, without disclosing how much was paid to the bandits for the monarch’s release.

Lawal explained that community elders resolved not to disclose the ransom amount, which he described as substantial, adding that neither the local nor the state government intervened during the period of captivity.

“Only members of the community contributed the money. It was really tough, and that explains why it took this long,” he said.

However, Lawal expressed optimism that security in the area would improve, noting that additional vigilantes and local hunters had been mobilized.

He added that the new measures could encourage displaced residents to return home. “With these steps, we believe such an incident will not happen again,” he said.