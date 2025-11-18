Bandits free 45 abducted Katsina villagers after peace deal

No fewer than 45 villagers have regained their freedom after enduring harrowing weeks in captivity, following successful negotiations between community leaders and bandit factions under a peace initiative.

The freed villagers, comprising both men and women, were abducted from Guga in Doguwar Dorawa Fulani settlement camp and Gidan Danmayaki villages.

Their release was negotiated through a delicate and strategically managed mediation channel, one reportedly tied to the operational network of the notorious bandit leader, Isiya Garwa.

According to sources, the hostages were released around 2:00 p.m. yesterday and were immediately received by the Bakori Constituency lawmaker at the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“We are grateful to all parties that facilitated the safe return of our people,” the lawmaker said.

Following their release, the victims were promptly taken to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Bakori for medical evaluation after their prolonged captivity.

The released villagers has since been reunited with their families. Meanwhile, security operatives and community stakeholders continue to monitor the area closely to ensure the peace accord holds and to prevent further attacks, with officials emphasising the importance of sustaining dialogue with local bandit networks.