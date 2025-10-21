Bandits free 26 captives after peace deal with Katsina communities

No fewer than 26 villagers kidnapped by armed men terrorising communities in Katsina State have regained their freedom, following a peace agreement brokered between bandit leaders and community representatives.

The release of the hostages marks one of the latest breakthroughs in ongoing reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring calm to Katsina’s troubled areas.

Comprising men, women, and children, the freed victims were handed over to local mediators after intense dialogue under the state-backed peace accord initiative known as Operation Safe Corridor.



The release reportedly took place yesterday around 2:30 p.m. in parts of Faskari Local Government Area, where the victims had been held for several weeks.

Upon their release, they were immediately received by a delegation from Faskari and taken to the local Primary Health Care Centre for medical examination and treatment.

All 26 victims were confirmed to be in good health and have since been reunited with their families amid emotional scenes.

“It was a deeply moving moment for the entire community. Seeing people return home safely after weeks in captivity gives us hope that peace is within reach,” said one village elder who was part of the negotiation team.

This development highlights the growing success of Operation Safe Corridor’s approach, which combines negotiation, reintegration, and grassroots cooperation to tackle insecurity across northern Nigeria.

Security officials credited the success to sustained dialogue between local leaders and the armed groups, noting that continued engagement remains key to ending the cycle of violence in Katsina.

“This outcome proves that community-based peacebuilding is working,” one official involved in the talks told journalists.

The Katsina State Government explained that the peace process is part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering reconciliation, encouraging rehabilitation, and rebuilding the confidence of residents affected by banditry.

According to a government source,“The agreements reached with these groups are being closely monitored, and we are determined to ensure full compliance so that lasting peace can return to every corner of Katsina.”