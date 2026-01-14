Bandits free 17 abducted Kogi worshippers after ransom payment

The Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu Development Association, working closely with affected families, has secured the release of 17 more worshippers abducted from the ECWA Church in Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu, Kogi State, following sustained negotiations with their captors.

Although the amount paid for the release of the 17 worshippers remains undisclosed, the development has brought relief to many and left the community determined to secure the freedom of those still held.

The abduction occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, when more than 30 parishioners were taken from the ECWA Church during an attack on the community. Since then, community leaders and families have engaged in continuous talks to secure the victims’ freedom.

On January 1, 2026, seven abductees were released after prolonged negotiations and the payment of ₦15 million. Of the seven, four were released alive, while three were confirmed dead—two before their release and one after being taken to the hospital.

Negotiations continued, resulting in the release of three more victims on January 12, 2026, and an additional 14 on January 13, 2026.

With the latest development, a total of 24 worshippers have regained their freedom, while 13 others remain in captivity.

One community leader, speaking anonymously, expressed the community’s determination to secure the release of those still in captivity.

“We will continue to push for the release of every person still held. Our prayers and efforts are unwavering until all our members are back safely,” the leader said.

While the releases offer a measure of hope, the incident underscores the persistent threat of banditry in parts of Kogi State and the heavy burden communities face in safeguarding their people when official support is limited.