Bandits free 11 Zamfara women after sexual assault

Eleven women abducted by armed bandits terrorizing a rural community in Zamfara State have regained their freedom after reportedly enduring horrifying sexual assaults during captivity.

The women were among 39 individuals taken hostage by the insurgents in Maniya Forest, located in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

Their release came two days after they were abducted while fetching firewood in the forest, although several others, including women and girls, remain in captivity.

Confirming their return on Wednesday, a family member who requested anonymity disclosed that the women were sexually assaulted before being released by the bandits.

The source further stated that, after narrating their ordeal, the 11 victims were taken to a community medical facility for examination and urgent care.

Meanwhile, security forces, vigilantes, and local volunteers have launched a search operation to trace the armed men and secure the release of the remaining captives.

“We are doing everything possible to locate where the others are being held and to bring them back safely,” a local security source confirmed.

Community leaders have also appealed to both the state and federal governments for immediate intervention, warning that persistent attacks on rural residents are eroding public trust and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Zamfara.