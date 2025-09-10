Bandits demand N5m levy from Katsina farmers before harvesting

Aside from causing chaos in vulnerable communities and terrorising residents, bandits operating in parts of Katsina State have reportedly ordered farmers to pay a staggering ₦5 million before they can safely harvest their produce for the year.

The bandits are said to have framed the payment as a “peace fee,” claiming it would guarantee the farmers’ safety during harvest season in exchange for compliance with their demands.

The brazen demand has thrown entire communities into fear, with residents torn between risking their lives or losing their hard-earned produce.

The troubling development was reported in Ilali village, Katsina State, where groups of armed men gathered members of the farming community, outlined the levy, and set strict deadlines.

Security analyst Bakatsine also attested to the development, explaining that the extortion scheme is being presented as a form of “protection.”

“This is not just theft; it’s organised intimidation designed to control rural communities and exploit them during harvest season,” he said.

In response to the growing fear and intimidation, the community youth has called on both state and federal governments to act swiftly to protect farmers and prevent further exploitation.

“Our farmers cannot keep producing food under the threat of death. If urgent steps aren’t taken, rural farming may collapse,” he warned.

As of the time of reporting, the state police command have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, and no action has been publicly announced by security operatives to halt the extortion or apprehend the bandits terrorising the farmers.