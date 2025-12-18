Bandits demand N500M ransom to release Kwara workers

Bandits holding seven construction workers captive have demanded a ransom of N500 million from the victims’ families after abducting them while they were carrying out an ongoing construction project in the state.

The victims, comprising engineers, laborers, and a driver, were staff of a contracting firm responsible for road construction along the Sabaja–Owa-Onire axis.

The kidnappers reportedly made direct contact with the families, insisting on the hefty payment before any of the workers would be released.

“The kidnappers have reached out and demanded N500 million for the release of the seven construction workers,” a source close to one of the families disclosed.

“We are appealing to the Kwara State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their safe release,” the source added.

The Guild had reported yesterday that the incident took place recently in Oba community, Isin Local Government Area, where armed men stormed a construction site, overpowered the workers, and marched them into the bush without resistance.

The victims, identified as Engr. Ademola Afolabi, Engr. Umar Lade, laborers Fatai and Akin Yusuf, and a driver, were among those abducted.

Reports later indicated that two staff members of the Kwara State Ministry of Works, engaged in an ongoing project in the area, were also kidnapped alongside the others.