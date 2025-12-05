Bandits demand N30m as protection levy from Zamfara community

A group of terrorists has reportedly demanded the sum of N30 million as protection fee from residents in a community in Zamfara amid dispute between herders and farmers in the area.

The bandits were said to have instructed the community to adhere with the demands within four days or be ready to face further attacks which has caused many dead casualties, severe injuries to people alongside lots of properties damaged.

The request has caused unrest among the inhabitants in the community who are in panic over an invasion from the insurgents, owing to dozens of people still in captivity.

A security analyst simply identified as Bakatsine, at the Kurar Mota village in Bungudu Local Government, where the issue was given, noted that the message by the terrorists was passed on Monday.

”Not less than 40 people from this community are still in the hands of these criminals,” he said on Thursday.

”The proclamation has deepened the despair in the community already battered by repeated raids and kidnappings,” Bakatsine added.

”People are asking how sustainable this forced revenue system is and for how long ordinary citizens can endure such pressure without stronger and more coordinated government intervention.” he concluded.

Sequel to the occurrence, the residents have called on government’s intervention to ensure the releases of the abductees and curb incidents of terrorism in the community, state and Nigeria at large.