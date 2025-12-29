Bandits behead village head in Sokoto

Barely five days after the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the United States military, carried out targeted strikes in parts of Sokoto State to degrade terrorist presence in the area, gunmen attacked Tudun Wada community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state, killing the village head.

The armed men reportedly beheaded the victim during the attack, which was carried out in broad daylight after they stormed the community without resistance.

According to a post made by security analyst Bakatsine on Monday, the attack happened yesterday when suspected gunmen linked to Bello Turji stormed the community in broad daylight.

“Yesterday afternoon, suspected Bello Turji-linked gunmen attacked Tudun Wada community in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State, beheading the village head. Residents say the attack occurred in broad daylight, sparking widespread fear,” Bakatsine wrote.

According to the analyst, residents said the manner of the killing left the community in shock and heightened fears of further attacks in neighbouring villages.

As of the time of filing this report, the Sokoto State Police Command and other security agencies had not issued any official statement on the incident.