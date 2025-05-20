Bandits attack Sokoto deputy gov’s village, kidnap seven residents

A group of armed men launched a violent attack on Garin Idi, the ancestral hometown of Sokoto State’s Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad, abducting seven villagers and leaving several others injured in the process.

The attack was reportedly coordinated by a well-known and feared bandit leader identified as Kallamu Buzu, a criminal kingpin notorious for orchestrating several violent operations across northwestern Nigeria, particularly in communities that have long struggled with insecurity and weak enforcement presence.

As gathered, the tragic incident occurred in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, a region that has, over the years, witnessed repeated and brutal assaults by organised criminal gangs and heavily armed bandits operating with relative impunity.

A security expert identified as Bakatsine confirmed the incident through his social media handle, describing the raid as yet another grim reminder of the security challenges confronting the state.

He noted that the abduction has thrown the community into panic, especially the families of the kidnapped victims, who remain in anguish and uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

“Notorious bandit kingpin Kallamu Buzu attacked the Garin Idi community in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State. That’s the ancestral home of Sokoto Deputy Governor Dr. Idris Muhammad. Seven residents so far have been confirmed abducted during the raid,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, and at the time this report was filed, the actual number of abducted persons could be higher than initially reported.

Residents and relatives of those missing are still combing through nearby areas and reaching out in hopes of locating their family members, as confusion and fear continue to grip the town.

However, neither the Sokoto State Police Command nor the state government has released an official statement addressing the incident.

This silence has only deepened the frustration of residents, who are anxiously awaiting confirmation, government intervention, or any form of reassurance regarding the security situation and the steps being taken to rescue the abducted villagers.