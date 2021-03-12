Bandits attack six villages, kill scores in Zamfara

Scores of villagers were reported to have been killed and dozens of others injured when bandits attacked six villages two Local Government Areas in Zamfara State.

The villages attacked by the bandits were Damaga, Jihiya, Shandame, Gidan Runji, and Daki Hudu all in Maradun LGA, while the one, Kizara, came under attack in Tsafe LGA.

It was gathered that the attack forced the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to cancel his official engagements in Sokoto State because of the attacks.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Jamilu Magaji, confirmed in a statement on Friday, said that the governor immediately returned to Zamfara to sympathise with the victims of the attacks in Maradun and Tsafe LGAs.

“Governor Bello Matawalle who was in Sokoto for three official engagements which include the joint convocation ceremony of Sokoto State University alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Grand Mauloud Ceremony of Prophet Muhammad SAW, and the Historic turbanning ceremony of Shettiman Sokoto by the Sultan of Sokoto which has been conferred on him, cancelled all the events and proceeded to Maradun town in order to sympathise and condole with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks,” the statement read.

While condemning the attack, the press secretary noted that the governor has directed security agencies in the state to evolve more ways as a further push to bring an end to the activities of bandits and bring lasting peace to the state.

He also directed traditional rulers and local government chairmen to intensify efforts aimed at monitoring the influx of suspicious characters in their domains.

According to him, Matawalle also appealed to Islamic scholars in all parts of the state to intensify prayers for the return of peace and harmony in the state.

Magaji stated that the governor expressed hopes that with fervent prayers, peace and tranquillity would reign in Zamfara so that residents can continue to sleep with their two eyes closed.

The governor sent a high-powered state government delegation led by the deputy governor, Mahadi Gusau, to Tsafe to sympathise with the victims of the attack in Kizara village.