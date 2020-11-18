Bandits ambush vigilante men, kill three, injure two in Kaduna

No fewer than three members of Kaduna State Vigilante Service were said to have been killed and two others injured when bandits attacked the men during a patrol in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The three members killed during the bandit’s ambush were identified as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu, and Ishaya Sarki, while those injured are Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu.

Confirming the casualties figures on Wednesday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that vigilante men were killed during an ambush by the bandits at Dande village while returning from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area.

Aruwan, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condoled with the families of the victims, praying for the repose of their souls.

The statement reads: “El-Rufai commended the troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around the Kuku area, at the Kagarko Local Government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road, where they killed some bandits and destroyed their camps.

“I received with gratitude, information that the first airstrikes hit some of the target structures and neutralized some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave,” he said.

“Similarly, armed bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road, in Igabi local government area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.”