Bandits abduct two Kastina varsity students

The tranquility of Federal University Dutsin-Ma was shattered after unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits, stormed Kastina State institution, abducting two students in a night attack.

The abduction, as gathered, occurred after the armed men launched an assault in the Bayan Gidan Radio area, a section of the town where the students resides in an ungodly hour of the night.

According to a source, who confirmed the kidnapping on his social media handle on Wednesday, this incident has sent shockwaves through the academic community, leaving students, faculty, and staff in a state of fear and anxiety.

The source noted that the abduction has left locals in distress, with many questioning the effectiveness of security measures in the region.

Residents are also calling on authorities to take urgent action to rescue the victims and enhance security in the area.

While details of the attack remain scarce, it has once again highlighted the persistent security challenges facing communities in Katsina State.

Over the years, Katsina, like other states in northern Nigeria, has experienced a surge in banditry, with criminals frequently targeting schools, villages, and highways.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain an official response from the Katsina State Police Command regarding the latest kidnapping were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.