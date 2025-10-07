Bandits abduct two housewives in Katsina

A group of armed men terrorising vulnerable communities in Katsina State invaded the Bakin Kasuwa area of Kankia town, abducting two housewives and taking them to an unknown destination.

The bandits were said to have launched the attack at night while residents had retired for the day, with no security operatives responding during the incident.

According to a security analyst, Bakastine, who disclosed the development on Tuesday, the assailants stormed the community in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons.

The source stated that upon arrival, the attackers opened fire on residents, who fled in different directions to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

“This incident should worry every right-thinking citizen. For gunmen to invade a major town like Kankia, operate freely, and leave without challenge shows how deep the problem has become,” the analyst said.

Residents of the community have expressed anger over what they described as a poor security response, despite earlier warnings about suspicious movements in the area.

A youth leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented that authorities failed to act on repeated alerts from locals before the attack occurred.

“We raised alarms weeks ago that strange men were seen around, but nothing was done. Now, two women have been taken, and everyone is living in fear,” he said.

As of press time, the Katsina State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the incident or provided updates on efforts to rescue the abducted housewives.