Bandits abduct two councillors, others in Zamfara

Two serving councillors and several residents have been kidnapped by armed men believed to be bandits, during a midnight attack in the Tsauni area of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The councillors, who represent Gidan Gona and Tsibiri wards in Maradun Local Government Area, were abducted from their residences during the attack.

Sources said the gunmen, invaded the town in large numbers and opened fire indiscriminately, leading to several residents sustaining varying degrees of injuries as they attempted to escape.

A resident who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the abducted individuals, including the councillors, were taken to an unknown destination without any confrontation from security operatives.

“They came in the midnight, firing into the air to scare everyone. People ran in different directions, but the bandits already knew who they wanted,” he said.

“This incident shows the collapse of security in our communities. If councillors can be kidnapped in the state capital, then ordinary citizens are even more exposed,” another community member added.

At the time of filing this report, sources said security operatives had begun tracking the attackers, but the whereabouts of the abducted councillors and other victims remained unknown.