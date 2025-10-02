Bandits abduct two brothers inside farm in Kwara

Two brothers have been kidnapped by armed bandits while working on their farm by gunmen in the Bokungi Zambufu community, located in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

As gathered, the attack on the farmland has been described by residents as another disturbing attack that has left rural dwellers gripped with fear and uncertainty.

Other farmers who escaped the attack narrated that the bandits stormed the farmland in broad daylight, firing several gunshots into the air to scare off villagers before forcefully dragging the victims away.

It was learnt that the four armed men reportedly outnumbered the farmers who could resist the attack, leaving behind panic and chaos in the farming settlement.

According to the residents, the brothers had gone to tend to their cassava farm when the assailants swooped in and whisked them off to an undisclosed location. Luckily, other farmers were able to escape, but the two brothers weren’t so lucky.

One of the farmers who escaped the abduction narrated that no contact had yet been made with the families of the victims.

“We are still waiting to hear from the abductors. I saw security men with two suspects, but it is unclear whether they are linked to the abduction,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has issued an advisory urging residents of Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun Local Government Areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary night movements.

Security agencies are said to have intensified operations around border communities between Kwara and Kogi states, a region increasingly targeted by kidnappers who exploit the difficult terrain to carry out their attacks.