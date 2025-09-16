Bandits abduct six residents from Kaduna community

Residents have been thrown into despair after suspected bandits invaded Kufana town in Kaduna’s Kajuru Local Government Area, abducting six people, including respected community leaders.

The operation, carried out in the middle of the night, reportedly left relatives of the kidnapped individuals devastated and the entire area on edge, with growing concerns over the safety of those taken captive.

Among those whisked away by the gunmen is a former Education Secretary and prominent community figure, Samuel Dangiwa.

Dangiwa’s abduction, along with the others, has deepened fears that bandits are deliberately targeting influential individuals to exert control and demand higher ransoms.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers struck the community after residents had retired for the day, picking off victims before security personnel could intervene.

Meanwhile, security forces, supported by local vigilantes and youths, have launched a manhunt to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“We are doing everything possible to rescue the victims unharmed,” a security source assured, stressing that intelligence-gathering efforts were ongoing to track the criminals’ movements.

At the time of filing this report, rescue efforts were still underway, with residents calling on authorities to intensify operations and provide better protection against recurring attacks.