Bandits abduct six passengers in Taraba

No fewer than six passengers, including five women and a bus conductor, have been kidnapped by armed bandits in a brazen highway attack.

The victims were taken after their vehicle was intercepted and forced into a nearby forest by the assailants, who dispossessed all occupants of their valuables before selecting their captives.

The incident, as gathered occurred on the Takum–Katsina Ala Road in Taraba State, near Kampo Village.

Eyewitnesses told The Guild on Monday, that the abductors targeted those who refused to comply with their demands.

According to an eyewitness, about six gunmen waylaid a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Dan Pullo Transport Company on Sunday morning.

He further stated that the vehicle was travelling from Rivers State to Gembu when it was attacked.

“They seized passengers’ phones, ATM cards, and cash, then demanded their PINs. Those who could not provide the correct codes, five women and the bus conductor, were taken away, while the others were released,” the eyewitness explained.

Security operatives, including police patrol teams, local hunters, and the Area Command, searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the abducted passengers.

Police authorities told the media that efforts are ongoing to track down the bandits and secure the safe return of the victims.