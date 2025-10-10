Bandits abduct resident during attack in Kwara community

Amid rising reports of banditry targeting vulnerable communities across Kwara State, a group of armed men invaded Efagi village, under the Lafiagi Emirate in Edu Local Government Area, abducting a resident from his home.

In addition to kidnapping the villager, the gunmen reportedly injured a local vigilante who tried to foil their operation, before fleeing the scene with the victim.

According to an eyewitness, the attack, which lasted close to an hour, highlights the persistent vulnerability of rural settlements to bandit invasions, despite ongoing security operations in parts of the State.

The source later revealed that the attackers had initially abducted the man along with his wife after breaking into their home.

However, a swift intervention by troops of the Nigerian Army, who had been deployed to the area to combat banditry, led to the rescue of the woman.

“They came shooting into the air and shouting at everyone to stay indoors,” a resident told reporters. “Anyone who tried to help the couple was attacked.”

Also confirming the incident on Friday, a security source stated that troops engaged the assailants in a fierce gun battle after arriving at the scene following a distress call from residents.

“The soldiers arrived not long after the attack began and exchanged fire with the criminals. They managed to save the woman, but the man is still missing,” the source added.

Military personnel were said to have remained in the community as of Friday morning, combing nearby forests in search of the fleeing bandits and their captive.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the abduction, while fear continues to grow among residents over the increasing frequency of such attacks across parts of Kwara and neighbouring states.